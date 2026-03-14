Cuba’s Communist Regime Faces Fury as Protesters Torch Party Headquarters



Cubans have had enough. After months without fuel and blackouts stretching up to 18 hours a day, enraged residents in Morón, Ciego de Ávila province, stormed a local Communist Party headquarters, dragged out furniture and propaganda, and set them ablaze in the streets.





The regime’s lifeline—Venezuelan oil—dried up following Nicolás Maduro’s ouster by U.S. forces in January. No shipments have arrived since December, leaving the island paralyzed and everyday life impossible.





Nationwide protests have erupted for eight straight days. What began as cries over power outages has turned into open demands to end 67 years of communist rule.





President Miguel Díaz-Canel admitted Friday that his government has opened preliminary talks with the Trump administration to address the crisis. The White House has warned Havana to negotiate or face the same fate as Maduro’s regime.





The message from the streets is clear: no more excuses, no more darkness. Freedom is non-negotiable.