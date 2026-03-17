Cuba’s Communist Regime Plunged into Total Darkness



Cuba’s national electric grid has completely collapsed, triggering the island’s first nationwide blackout since the Trump administration tightened oil sanctions and choked off fuel supplies in January.

Roughly 11 million people are now without power, from Havana to the remotest provinces, as the regime’s aging infrastructure finally buckles under years of mismanagement and economic failure.





The communist government blames U.S. pressure for the crisis, but the reality is clear: decades of socialist central planning, corruption, and dependence on subsidized Venezuelan oil have left Cuba’s power system obsolete and fragile.

Recent protests in Havana and elsewhere show growing unrest over endless shortages of food, water, and now electricity—often lasting 20 hours a day.





Trump’s firm stance, including negotiations led by Secretary Marco Rubio, is forcing the regime to confront its own collapse.

No more free rides from rogue allies. The lights are out in Havana, and the clock is ticking on a failed system. This is what communism delivers: darkness, misery, and desperation. The regime is on the ropes—change or crumble.