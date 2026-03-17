Cuba’s Oil Lifeline Cut: No Shipments in Over Three Months



Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed the island has received zero oil deliveries for more than three months, blaming a tightened U.S. blockade that choked off imports from longtime suppliers Venezuela and Mexico.





The cutoff—intensified after U.S. actions against Venezuela earlier this year—has drained diesel and fuel oil reserves, destabilized the national grid, triggered widespread blackouts, and deepened an already severe economic crunch.





Díaz-Canel described the situation as inflicting “immeasurable impact” on daily life, with the country scraping by on limited domestic crude, thermoelectric plants, and renewables that can’t meet demand.





Polymarket flagged the breaking claim in a post today, spotlighting the crisis as traders bet on fallout: regime stability, negotiation breakthroughs, or further escalation in U.S.-Cuba tensions under Trump.