Cuba’s UN Ambassador Rejects Díaz-Canel Ouster Talks as Regime Defies Pressure



On March 19, 2026, Cuba’s ambassador to the United Nations firmly denied any discussions about removing President Miguel Díaz-Canel from office, calling such speculation off the table amid heightened U.S. demands and economic strain on the island.





The statement comes as ongoing bilateral talks—confirmed by Díaz-Canel himself earlier this month—aim to address longstanding differences, though Havana insists no political system change is up for negotiation and vows unbreakable resistance to external interference.





Polymarket traders remain skeptical. The market for “Miguel Díaz-Canel out as President of Cuba by June 30” currently shows a 46% chance of yes, down from earlier highs but still reflecting significant volume of around $374,000.

A broader market on him leaving office this year sits at roughly 69% probability for some endpoint in 2026.





The regime’s public defiance has cooled the most aggressive short-term bets, yet the crowd-sourced odds signal persistent doubts about Díaz-Canel’s long-term grip amid fuel shortages, blackouts, and Washington’s hard line.