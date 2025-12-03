Customer Uses Gemini Nano To Crack 20 Eggs Straight In A Tray, Gets Refund From Instamart In Viral Post

Artificial Intelligence has touched a point where everything can be recreated and redesigned with utmost accuracy and social media is full of examples of trend starting from chatgpt, meta to now Google’s new imaging tool, Nano Banana Pro. These tools can create texts, images and video in such a way that becomes difficult for a person to tell whether they are real or fake.

One close example shared online showed how this technology is being misused. In the viral post, a customer ordered eggs from Instamart and found only one egg cracked but with one prompt of ‘apply more cracks’, to Gemini Nano, he turned that images into several eggs being cracked turning the image to show more than twenty cracked eggs to look completely real.

The team accepted the photo at face value and processed a full refund almost instantly. The episode has sparked fresh concerns about how easily AI-generated images can exploit trust-based refund systems. With misuse becoming simpler, experts warn that quick-delivery platforms could face significant losses if such tactics grow. The bigger challenge now is upgrading verification processes fast enough to keep pace with advancing AI tools.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) shared an image with a striking claim: “Someone ordered eggs on Instamart and only one arrived cracked. Instead of filing a simple complaint, they fired up Gemini Nano and typed: ‘Add more cracks.’ Within seconds, the AI transformed the tray into what looked like 20 plus broken eggs so realistic it was impossible to tell the difference. Support glanced at the ‘evidence’, approved a full refund, and moved on.”

The user went on to warn that refund systems were designed for a time when photos could be trusted. Now, they’re up against 2025-grade AI and “getting wiped out.” If even a small fraction of users exploit this gap, they argued, the economics of quick commerce could collapse. “AI isn’t the enemy here,” the post added. “The real issue is verification systems stuck in an outdated world. This is AI vs AI now.”

Netizens Reactions

Reacting to the post one user wrote, ‘Every AI should have a permanent watermark’. ‘And that is how the refund policy will be stopped. Seriously, no business will now believe the customer even though it is genuine’, another wrote.

Another wrote, ‘This kind of mindset is what’s hindering exponential progress. Instead of using his talent in doing something positive, he’s using it to make some small money while ruining the life of the delivery guy. And I’m sure he’s quite proud of his “achievement” without a single shred of remorse’.

Talking about society and people in general, another wrote ‘just a low trust society , trying to scam a company bcz they feel they are entitled to refunds’.