“Cut my manh00d if HH wins” story was fake- Antonio Mwanza

MWANZA DENOUNCES FAKE 2021 STORY, WARNS OF LEGAL ACTION AGAINST DEFAMERS – Antonio Mwanza





Lusaka… Thursday October 16, 2025 – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President, Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, has addressed long-standing falsehoods surrounding a fake story allegedly published by the New Vision Newspaper in 2021.





In a statement, Mr. Mwanza said he had remained silent for a long time despite malicious lies being circulated by individuals referencing a fabricated article.





The fake publication had falsely claimed that he said, “Cut my manh00d if HH wins.”



Mr. Mwanza clarified that the story was entirely false, fabricated, and malicious.





He explained that he had taken legal action against the New Vision Newspaper for defamation and won the case.





According to him, the court ruled in his favor, but the newspaper failed to pay the damages awarded and was later shut down.





He further warned that anyone who continued to circulate or repeat the false story would be held personally liable for defamation in a court of law.





Mr. Mwanza emphasized that the truth had been legally established and justice had been served, describing his statement as a final clarification on the matter.