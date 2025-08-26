Cyan Boujee under investigation over alleged Russian job scam



South African social media influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, is facing scrutiny from authorities following her promotion of a controversial Russian job program.





The investigation, confirmed by the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation, centers on allegations that the “Alabuga Start” initiative, promoted by Cyan, may be linked to a human trafficking scheme targeting young African women.





Cyan, known for her large social media following and DJing career, sparked outrage after sharing a now-deleted Instagram video encouraging young women to apply for the program, which promised high-paying jobs, free flights, and accommodation in Russia.





Critics quickly raised concerns, pointing to red flags such as vague job descriptions and substandard living conditions resembling “prison-like” quarters, as seen in leaked footage of the Alabuga facility, where Geran-2 kamikaze drones are reportedly produced for the Ukraine war.





The backlash intensified on social media, with users accusing Boujee of endorsing a potentially exploitative scheme.



South African authorities are now probing the program’s legitimacy, with experts warning that it mirrors patterns of trafficking seen elsewhere in Africa, where vulnerable women are lured with false job promises.





Cyan, no stranger to controversy, has yet to issue a public statement addressing the allegations. This incident adds to her history of public disputes, including past assault allegations and a leaked explicit video scandal.





The investigation has reignited debates about influencer accountability, with calls for stricter regulations on endorsement deals.



As the probe continues, authorities urge young women to verify overseas job offers carefully.





For now, Cyan’s silence has only fueled public criticism, leaving many awaiting her response and the outcome of the investigation.