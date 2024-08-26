CYBER LAWS AND CRIMES: HICHILEMA MUST SHUT DOWN HIS KOSWE, ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG AND SANITY WILL RETURN ONLINE- Fred M’membe

CYBER LAWS AND CRIMES: HICHILEMA MUST SHUT DOWN HIS KOSWE, ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG AND SANITY WILL RETURN ONLINE

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s State House media team, which runs the two rogue media outfits – Zambian Watchdog and Koswe – is the greatest threat to this country’s unity, peace and security.

So, what hypocrisy is the UPND government trying to achieve by threatening citizens with arrests for exposing their crimes and other scandals? What is even more shocking is that, they’re threatening and intimidating citizens over the very crimes they themselves are committing and perpetrating daily using the irresponsible and rogue State House media team. What type of leaders are these? Why are they so heartless? What type of entitlement and self obsession is this?

Mr Hichilema and his league think they can continue violating cyber laws with impunity by using their rogue media networks like the Zambian Watchdog and Koswe to abuse, malign and insult private citizens and leaders of this country whilst the entire country watches them with fear and intimidation. They want to endlessly feed the public with hatred, lies, malice and misinformation, and when citizens respond with the truth about their failures, then they have committed a crime and must be punished. They’re really overrating their influence and abilities to curtail freedom of speech and expression in this country. But this will not work. In fact, it will backfire very badly!

With or without their evil schemes around cyber laws, security and regulations, their failures will continue being exposed by the masses. They are careless and scandalous regime. And they should not deceive the world into thinking that they are advocates of responsible use of social media because they’re not. In fact, they are the most intolerant, undemocratic, divisive people to govern this country. When they can’t think, they resort to threats, violence, abuse of laws, and law enforcement agencies, to silence their critics.

The seditious guerrilla media outfits, Zambian Watchdog and Koswe, which are being operated under State House by Mr Hichilema’s media team openly incite hatred, malice and violence against Mr Hichilema’s critics everyday without any form of restraint. These two unhinged rogue media outfits are dividing, inciting, and destroying this country in a very irreversible fashion, and this government can wake up today and demand for sober and responsible social media usage.

But like we keep saying, someday soon, the real faces behind these rogues media outfits being managed under State House will be made to pay for their crimes together with their master. Already there are loyal citizens with a conscious, who once worked with the State House media team in running these rogue media outfits that are prepared to testify against them. Everybody being used to transmit hatred, abuse, malicious falsehoods and insults against private citizens and Mr Hichilema’s political opponents is identifiable, no matter how hard they try to fool themselves into thinking that their identify is hidden from the world, they’re wasting their time.

We repeat what we said a few days ago about this issue that the zeal and excitement to create laws with the aim of fixing their critics and opponents over crimes they themselves are committing daily, is theirs for now, but it’s just a matter of time before this impunity and lawlessness being perpetrated by State House is finally nipped in the bud.

Let Hichilema and his overzealous colleagues preach responsible social media usage to their Koswe and Zambian Watchdog because they work for them.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party