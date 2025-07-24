CYBER SECURITY AGENCY PROBES CHABINGA’S DENIED AUDIO RECORDING
By Joseph Kaputula
The Cyber Security Agency has disclosed that it is currently investigating the authenticity of a leaked audio recording involving Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga and Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba.
In the recording, which Mr. Chabinga has dismissed as artificial intelligence -AI, the Mafinga lawmaker is suggesting involvement in a government conspiracy in the Edgar Lungu burial saga.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Cyber Security Agency Director General Dr. Schmidt Chintu said the agency is analyzing the audio along with other suspected AI-related cases.
Dr. Chintu says an update will be given by relevant authorities once investigations into the matter are concluded.
PHOENIX NEWS
If it is proved authentic, the culprit must be delt with for wasting the nations time and resources, it is high time people became serious with what they do
Why is the number of Cyber criminals increasing so much in Zambia? Does it mean that we don’t have experts/professionals to easily detect and identity cyber criminals? If we have some people who claim to be trained in in cyber crimes, what are they doing? Even simple WHY Me, they have failed to allocate him. ZICTA, what are doing? The crooked bafoons, especially those who hate HH and very jealous of him, have taken advantage of the incapable responsible officers in ict sections and are doing whatever they want. Even some fake,”Men of God” have been distracted from their core duties, and spending more of their time on fake AI videos and audios.