CYBER SECURITY AGENCY PROBES CHABINGA’S DENIED AUDIO RECORDING





By Joseph Kaputula



The Cyber Security Agency has disclosed that it is currently investigating the authenticity of a leaked audio recording involving Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga and Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba.





In the recording, which Mr. Chabinga has dismissed as artificial intelligence -AI, the Mafinga lawmaker is suggesting involvement in a government conspiracy in the Edgar Lungu burial saga.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Cyber Security Agency Director General Dr. Schmidt Chintu said the agency is analyzing the audio along with other suspected AI-related cases.





Dr. Chintu says an update will be given by relevant authorities once investigations into the matter are concluded.



PHOENIX NEWS