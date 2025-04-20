CYBER SECURITY LAW IS THERE TO PROTECT CITIZENS– MARK SIMUUWE



April 20,2025



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, has clarified that there is nothing new about the Cyber Law enacted in 2018 under the Patriotic Front government.



Mr. Simuuwe stated that the current administration has only enhanced the existing law by amending certain clauses to align it with the demands of the evolving digital era.



He explained that individuals who have been arrested for cyber-related offences have been charged under the provisions of the same law enacted in 2018 by Edgar chagwa Lungu,a President then.



According to him, the purpose of the amended law is to provide a clearer interpretation and to protect citizens from online abuse, cyberbullying, fraud, and other forms of cybercrime.



Mr. Simuuwe emphasized that the recently signed Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes (Amendment) Bill is not a new piece of legislation but a refinement of what already exists.



He noted that the adjustments in the law were made to eliminate clauses that previously infringed on the rights and freedoms of individuals.



Mr. Simuuwe added that Zambia is not alone in this legislative path, citing that countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nigeria, and Malawi have also enacted similar laws.



He pointed out that, with the majority of daily activities shifting to the digital space, there was a pressing need to strengthen legal frameworks to ensure the safety and security of citizens online.



The UPND Media Director further mentioned that Zambia is a signatory to international conventions on cyber security, which obligate the country to maintain responsible and protective digital laws.



He dismissed allegations by opposition political parties that the amended law is designed to invade the privacy of citizens, labeling such claims as baseless and politically motivated.



Mr. Simuuwe urged members of the public to take time to read and understand the law rather than fall victim to misinformation and propaganda.



He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the Constitution and protecting the rights of every citizen while ensuring national security in the digital space.



Mr. Simuuwe also encouraged stakeholders, including civil society and the media, to engage in constructive dialogue and contribute to the ongoing digital policy reforms.



He assured the nation that the UPND government has no intention of using the law to suppress dissent or monitor citizens unlawfully, but rather to maintain order and protect digital infrastructure.



©️The Falcon News

