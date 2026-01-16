🔥 DA IN CRISIS: SENIOR LEADERS RESIGN, FACTIONS COLLIDE, AND INTERNAL FIGHTS SPILL INTO PUBLIC — COULD THIS CHAOS GIVE THE ANC, EFF & MK-POLITICAL FACTIONS A PATH TO POWER THROUGH A POST-ELECTION COALITION? 🔥





South Africa’s second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), is in turmoil. Senior figures like Dion George have resigned from both the party and Parliament, accusing DA leader John Steenhuisen of abandoning party principles, suppressing debate, and prioritizing alliances with the ANC over DA values.





Reports reveal deep factional divides inside the DA, with leadership battles, policy disagreements, and personal rivalries turning into public spats. Analysts say the split is more than just internal disagreement — it is a structural credibility crisis that threatens the party’s ability to govern and campaign effectively.





Political commentators are warning that the DA’s fighting and fragmentation is being closely watched by rivals. Rumors are circulating that the ANC, EFF, and MK-aligned parties are exploring ways to form a post-election coalition, which could hand them control of government if the DA’s support continues to fracture. Sources suggest these parties see DA disunity as the perfect opportunity to strengthen their grip on power, especially in key provinces where DA influence is strongest.





The infighting stems from multiple sources:



Leadership tensions: Steenhuisen’s bid to remain leader has sparked challenges from within, while other senior figures accuse him of centralizing power.





Policy compromises: The DA’s involvement in coalition governance has forced compromises that frustrate members who believe the party is losing its opposition identity.





Personal rivalries: Senior leaders, including Dion George, have publicly clashed with party leadership, exposing private disagreements for all to see.





This public unraveling comes at a critical moment, as South Africans prepare for the next elections. Political analysts say the DA’s weakened image may drive voters to either the ANC or smaller parties, especially if rumors of a coalition involving the ANC, EFF, and MK factions become reality.





💬 South Africans are asking:

➡️ Can the DA overcome its internal battles and reunite before elections?

➡️ Will the ANC, EFF, and MK factions use this opportunity to form a powerful post-election coalition and take control of government?

➡️ Is this the beginning of a new political era in South Africa where DA influence steadily declines?





The clock is ticking for the DA. If the party cannot heal its internal wounds, rivals may rewrite South Africa’s political map entirely.



What do you think — is this the DA’s beginning of the end, or can they turn things around? Comment below!