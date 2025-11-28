BREAKING NEWS: DA Lays Charges Against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Over Alleged Recruitment for Russian War Effort





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has formally laid criminal charges against uMkhonto we Sizwe Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, alleging her central role in recruiting and trafficking young South African men to fight in the Russian war in Ukraine.

The charges, filed in terms of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, follow new evidence, including around 100 WhatsApp messages from a group allegedly administered by Zuma-Sambudla.



The messages allegedly show coordination in luring at least 22 men to Russia under false pretenses, including promises of “personal development,” “security training,” and Russian or Canadian citizenship. Seventeen South African men are currently trapped in Russia, reportedly deployed in a “red zone” in North Donetsk as part of Russian forces.