The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, will address a major Buddhist conference this week, ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday, to discuss his succession, a move likely to provoke China. Beijing, which views the Dalai Lama as a separatist since his 1959 exile, insists it will select his successor. The Dalai Lama has rejected this, stating his reincarnation will be born outside China, possibly in India, where he lives in exile near the northern Himalayan town of Dharamshala.

Tibet is a historical region on the Tibetan Plateau in Asia, known as the “Roof of the World” for its high elevation, averaging over 4,500 meters. It encompasses a unique cultural, religious, and linguistic heritage centered around Tibetan Buddhism. Geographically, it spans modern-day western China, including the Tibet Autonomous Region and parts of Qinghai, Sichuan, Gansu, and Yunnan provinces. It borders India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar to the south and west. Tibet has been under Chinese control since a 1950 military invasion, with China claiming it as an integral part of its territory. Tibetans, including the Dalai Lama, assert that Tibet is a distinct nation with a rich history, seeking greater autonomy or independence to preserve its Buddhist traditions and cultural identity.

At a recent gathering, the Dalai Lama affirmed his commitment to serving others, hinting at a framework for the continuation of the institution. Tibetan Buddhists believe enlightened monks reincarnate to continue their spiritual legacy. The Dalai Lama, identified at age two as the 14th reincarnation, has suggested his successor could be male or female.

China’s interference has prompted early discussions, unusual while a Dalai Lama is alive, according to Thupten Ngodup, Tibet’s chief state oracle. Beijing demands the Dalai Lama acknowledge Tibet and Taiwan as parts of China, a condition rejected by the Tibetan government-in-exile. Dolma Tsering Teykhang, deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, stressed the need for the Dalai Lama’s guidance to counter China’s political control over the reincarnation process.

In 2023, the religious leader faced controversy after a video showed him asking a young boy to “suck my tongue” during a public event, prompting widespread criticism. He later apologized, with his office stating the remark was made in jest, reflecting his playful nature, but acknowledging it caused offense.

The three-day conference, the first since 2019, will include over 100 Tibetan Buddhist leaders and a video statement from the Dalai Lama. Hollywood actor Richard Gere, a long-time follower, will attend. India’s parliamentary affairs minister, Kiren Rijiju, is expected at the birthday celebrations, where the Dalai he will speak briefly.

Despite health concerns following knee surgery last year, the Dalai Lama remains optimistic, claiming he could live to 110. His 2011 decision to transfer political duties to a democratically elected government ensures the Tibetan government-in-exile’s continuity, while his Gaden Phodrang Foundation, established in 2015, will oversee the succession plan.

Teykhang noted that the Dalai Lama has prepared Tibetans for his eventual absence, ensuring the preservation of Tibetan culture, religion, and identity for global well-being.