Dalindyebo blasts ANC and media after Israel visit



Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo, king of the AbaThembu, has ignited a firestorm of debate after leading a delegation on a recent visit to Israel and upon return unleashing a blistering attack on his own government’s foreign policy and the South African media.





The visit, hosted by Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar, saw the king and his delegation meet with officials in Jerusalem and reportedly visit sites near the Gaza border including the site of the Nova Festival and a kibbutz attacked during the October 7, 2023 events.





At a heated press conference upon his return on 5 December, Dalindyebo said his visit was motivated by a desire to “love Israel” asserting that there should be “someone who loves Israel” amid what he described as a prevailing anti-Israel atmosphere in South Africa.





He did not shy away from targeting African National Congress (ANC) and mainstream media:



“If ANC has a policy, then it can f**ck off with its policy,” Dalindyebo said.

“You are taking sides in your questions … If you treat me like a lumpen, I will treat you like a sl***t,” he told journalists, accusing them of being “prostitutes of the ANC.”





Defending his refusal to visit Gaza or meet Palestinians, he declared his views on the militant group Hamas were finalised by what he saw in Israel:





“I would not go to Gaza… Hamas is a club of criminals that hides behind politics and religious beliefs,” he said.





Dalindyebo argued that as a traditional leader, and not just a ceremonial figure, his institution should have been consulted on foreign-policy matters.





The reaction was swift and divided. While some praised the king’s boldness in acting independently, others saw the trip and his remarks as a betrayal of South Africa’s long-standing support for Palestine. Critics, including political figures and civil-society activists, condemned the profanity, personal attacks, and what they described as damage to the country’s diplomatic integrity.





As calls mount for clarity on what the delegation achieved and whether any formal agreements were signed the bigger question looms, what is the role of traditional leadership in