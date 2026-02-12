DALITSO LUNGU TO APPEAL COURT’S FORFEITURE OF VEHICLES AND PROPERTIES



Dalitso Lungu will challenge a High Court ruling that ordered the forfeiture of over 70 vehicles and 21 properties to the state, his lawyer has said.





Charles Changano, representing the son of former president Edgar Lungu, said his client will appeal the decision, arguing that the State failed to prove any crime was committed.





On Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court ruled that the vehicles and properties, valued at over K23 million, were tainted and proceeds of crime.





Justices Anne Malata-Ononuju, Pixie Yangailo and Ian Mabbolobbolo ordered the forfeiture of the assets, which included a filling station among other properties.



However, Mr Changano insists his client had provided a legitimate explanation for the source of his wealth.





“Dalitso explained that the source of the properties was his father, former president Edgar Lungu,” the lawyer said.





The case is part of ongoing scrutiny of assets acquired by individuals connected to the previous administration.





The appeal, when filed, will test whether the court’s findings that the properties were proceeds of crime can withstand legal challenge at a higher court.