DANDY CRAZY’s FAMILY APPLAUDS UPND AND GOVERNMENT FOR THEIR CARE.



Lusaka , Zambia

(24-01-2025)



The family of the late Zambian music icon, Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Crazy, has expressed profound gratitude to the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the government for their invaluable support during his funeral.





Dandy Crazy, who tragically passed away following a road accident on 31st December 2024, was laid to rest with a ceremony befitting his stature in the nation’s music industry.



During a press briefing held at the UPND Secretariat, the musician’s cousin, Kabyimbo Ndichenge, spoke on behalf of the family.





He commended the government for its overwhelming support, noting that the family drew immense strength from the assistance they received.



“We are deeply grateful for the unity and generosity extended to us during this difficult time,” Ndichenge said.



“We are here just to say thank you to everyone for the support you gave us as a family. You were there to help us in every way possible. We just want this message to be conveyed to the President: the children understand that we are still united as a family and are ready to support all the efforts he is making for this nation.”







The family emphasized how the government’s involvement brought comfort, and they expressed deep appreciation for the compassion shown.



“It touches us as a family to see this kind of compassion. May God bless the President,” Ndichenge added.



Batuke Imenda, the UPND Secretary General, also joined in commending the unity and collaboration displayed during the funeral.



He expressed the party’s appreciation for the government’s support.





“On behalf of the United Party for National Development, we want to express our appreciation for what the government did during this period. The support rendered was remarkable, showing the President’s compassion and commitment to the people,” Imenda said.



Imenda underscored the significance of the diverse crowd that attended, reflecting a message of unity that transcended political affiliations.



“The turnout at the funeral was inspiring. People from different political parties stood together in unity, setting an example for how we should approach our differences. It was not just a funeral but a moment of national reflection,” he added.



Imenda also encouraged young artists to carry themselves with dignity and purpose, following the example set by Dandy Crazy.





“We encourage young men and women in the arts to emulate the life and values of Dandy Crazy. If you carry yourself with dignity and purpose, you leave behind a legacy that will be remembered,” Imenda said.



A sympathizer who attended the funeral spoke about the exceptional unity and respect exhibited during the event.



“We witnessed something extraordinary—a unity that transcended politics. The peace and respect demonstrated from the beginning to the end showed that we are still a united nation,” the sympathizer said.



They went on to praise the celebration of Dandy Crazy’s life, noting how the crowd came together to honor his contributions to Zambia.



“The crowds that gathered were truly remarkable, and the celebration of life was befitting for someone who contributed so much to our country,” they added.





Dandy Crazy’s contributions to Zambian music will forever be remembered as a unifying force in the nation’s cultural fabric. His legacy continues to inspire both artists and fans alike, reminding the nation of the power of music to bring people together.



Kabyimbo Ndichenge further remarked that the funeral not only celebrated the life of a musical legend but also demonstrated the peace and unity that can exist across the political divide.



“It was not just a funeral, but a moment of national reflection,” he concluded.



ODF