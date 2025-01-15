Dandy Krazy’s daughter and I have a child, confirms Triple M



TRIPLE M, real name, Misheck Musonda has confirmed social media reports of having a child with late celebrated artiste Dandy Krazy’s daughter, Comfort Chibambo.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/13ydtUVehy/?mibextid=oFDknk



The artiste confirmed this on the Zed Podcast, and after the interview was posted, Triple M later revealed on his socials that he will be releasing a song titled Mwana Wanga (my child) this morning.



In the interview, Triple M disclosed that he has a five month old daughter with Comfort stating that he had taken full responsibility for the child contrary to social media rumours.





Barely a day after Dandy Krazy’s burial, social media went awash with reports that Triple M had impregnated the late musician’s daughter whom some people alleged that it even affected her education as she dropped out of university.





But Triple M has dismissed some social media reports suggesting that the daughter of the legend had dropped out of school because of him.



He mentioned that the two have been together for years and Comfort is old enough to make her own decisions.





“I won’t put that as a rumour, she’s not pregnant. Me and her have a child. We have had a child for a long time. Our baby is five months now. We have a baby girl,” stated the young artiste.





“I’m not too young to have a child and I can’t deny a child. Comfort is big and she has her own life.”



He further questioned what was wrong with him having a child with the girl he had been seeing for quite a long time.





Triple M added that people should understand that love doesn’t choose whom to fall in love with stating that love is a feeling that just happens which one cannot control.



“If that’s my girl, we have been dating for years. What’s wrong about me impregnating her and I keep the child? I’m supporting the child and she’s a blessing to us. Do you know how old Comfort is? What’s wrong about King Dandy having a granddaughter?” Wondered the artiste.





Triple M further stated that just because his fans didn’t know about his child and relationship doesn’t mean he didn’t want them to know.



“This should be the last time people will be hearing about my personal life because I don’t like people getting into my personal life despite being a public figure I also have family, personal issues. I’m not too young to have a child and I can’t deny a child. She’s big and she has her own life.”





“I want people to have a sense of humanity in them, this person just lost her father, how do you talk about such,” said Triple M.



He added that some people on social media are lacking wisdom despite being educated.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 15, 2025