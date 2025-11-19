Dangote Sugar Refinery is investing over $700 million to enhance Nigeria’s domestic sugar production and reduce reliance on imports.





The initiative includes land acquisition, machinery upgrades, and community engagements, marking a significant reform in Nigeria’s sugar sector.





Nigeria imports significant volumes of sugar annually, emphasizing the need for local production expansion to boost self-sufficiency.





The company’s investments aim to produce 700,000 tonnes of sugar locally within five years, creating over 75,000 jobs in the process.