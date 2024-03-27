Dani Alves ‘set free’ after paying a million Euro after rape conviction

Former Barcelona player Dani Alves has been freed from incarceration after posting a €1 million (£850,000) bail bond. He was convicted of rape last month and received a sentence of four years and six months.

However, pending his appeal, he has been released from jail after meeting the bail requirement.

Alves surrendered his Spanish and Brazilian passports to assure authorities that he will not flee the country.

He spent a total of 14 months behind bars, having been first incarcerated in January 2023.

Last week, Alves was informed that he could be released from prison, but he couldn’t afford the bail bond at the time. However, he has now managed to pay it, despite his lawyer previously stating that he was financially strapped.

Interestingly, Alves is expecting a substantial payout of €9.2 million from Spain’s tax agency, which could explain how he managed to pay the bail.

Initially, there were rumors that Neymar’s family would assist Alves in paying the bail, but they have since denied these claims through a formal statement.

Alves’ ex-wife Dinorah Santana has distanced herself almost completely from the former Brazil star, telling Spanish television: “For me, he doesn’t exist. For me, he has died.”

Now released, Alves awaits the outcome of his appeal to determine his fate.