Daring Criminals Break Into Police Station & Steal Impounded Car

Criminals Raid Police Station and Getaway with Confiscated Car

In a shocking incident that has left authorities in Zimbabwe reeling, two daring thieves broke into a police station and made away with a car that had been impounded by the authorities.



According to reports, Fungai Yakobo, 23, and Tinotenda Shumba, 18, were intercepted by police officers while attempting to steal tobacco bales from trucks on April 6th. The attempted theft took place at around 2 am, but the criminals fled the scene, leaving their Honda Fit car behind.

Police Impound Vehicle as Evidence

Milton Park police officers quickly seized the Honda Fit car, which was left behind by the thieves, as evidence in the case. It was impounded at the Milton Park Police Station, where it was kept securely.

Thieves Return to Steal Impounded Vehicle

However, that did not deter the two criminals, who returned to the police station on April 13th, armed with a spare key. They managed to steal the car that had been impounded by the police, making away with it without being detected.

The theft was reported on April 14th, and an investigation was launched. The stolen vehicle was eventually found with Shumba behind the wheel on April 23rd. He was arrested, and during questioning, he implicated Yakobo in the crime.

Thieves Appear in Court

The two criminals appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje on charges of theft. They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court and are due to return to court on May 31st. Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted the case.

Security Breach Raises Concerns

The brazen heist has raised concerns about the security of police stations in Zimbabwe. A police spokesperson was quoted as saying, “This is a very serious breach of security. We will be reviewing our procedures to ensure that this never happens again.”

Public Outrage

The incident has also sparked outrage among the public, who are questioning the safety of their communities. One local resident was quoted as saying, “If the police can’t even keep their own station secure, how can we trust them to protect us?”

Lessons Learned

While the stolen vehicle has been recovered and returned to the police station, the incident serves as a reminder that no one is safe from the criminal element. The police spokesperson urged citizens to remain vigilant and work together to ensure the safety of their communities.

In conclusion, the daring theft of a car from a police station in Zimbabwe is a worrying reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in the country. It is hoped that the incident will serve as a wake-up call, leading to increased vigilance and improved security measures in police stations across the country.