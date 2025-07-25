DATA IS THE NEW OIL — BUT AFRICA MUST OWN THE WELLS – Prof. DR. MIRJAM





By Grant Choonya



Midrand, South Africa – 25th July 2025



Prof. Dr. Mirjam van Reisen issued a resounding call for Africa to seize control of its digital future. Her message was clear: Africa must not become a digital colony.





Speaking under the theme “Building a Continental Framework for AI, Data Sovereignty, and Responsible Digital Innovation,” Prof. van Reisen urged African leaders to establish a decentralized, ethical, and inclusive digital architecture that reflects the continent’s values and protects its resources — especially data.





“Without control over the data, Africa is in danger of entering a new age of colonialism,” warned Prof. van Reisen, referencing the silent extraction of African digital data by foreign tech giants without consent, compensation, or oversight.





The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa



Artificial Intelligence (AI), she explained, is no longer an abstract concept. From search engines to mobile applications, AI is deeply embedded in African economies and societies. With estimates projecting a $3 trillion boost to Africa’s GDP by 2030 through AI, the stakes could not be higher.





Yet the continent faces a double-edged sword. While 40% of African organizations already use AI, significant gaps remain in data ownership, representation, and protection.





“Who owns the data? Where is it stored? Are African populations represented in datasets? These are not technical questions — they are political, economic, and ethical questions,” she said.





From “World Wide Web” to “Woods Wide Web”



In a poetic analogy, Prof. van Reisen compared digital decentralization to ancient traditions of community gatherings under trees — from German villages to chieftainships in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. She invoked the idea of the “Woods Wide Web”, a natural, underground network through which trees communicate — likening it to the decentralized web, a model for ethical AI through edge computing and federated data architectures.





“Let us hold our digital conversations under our trees — in our homes, families, regions, and nations — not through centralised platforms we do not control,” she said.



Africa’s Legal and Scientific Pioneering



Far from being passive observers, Prof. van Reisen celebrated Africa’s early leadership on data regulation. She highlighted the Malabo Convention on Cybersecurity and Personal Data Protection, adopted in 2014, which predated Europe’s GDPR.





She also praised local initiatives like:



Africa University Network on FAIR Open Science



Africa Academy of Science



VODAN-Africa (pioneering decentralized patient data)





Africa Health Data Space



These efforts emphasize FAIR-OLR data principles: Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable – with Ownership in Locale under Regulatory compliance.





Prof. van Reisen stressed that in today’s economy, data is the primary raw material powering global tech firms like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta. Yet Africa often provides this resource freely and invisibly, without regulation or return.



“AI producers should pay for African data. Since it is an African resource,” she asserted.





She warned that ceding control over digital data could cost Africa its sovereignty over its culture, economy, politics, and identity.



A Call to Action



To secure a digital future that uplifts rather than exploits, Prof. van Reisen urged the Pan-African Parliament to:





1. Champion data autonomy and ethical AI



2. Recognize Africa’s cultural and linguistic diversity as a strength



3. Ensure local communities benefit economically and socially from data and innovation





4. Promote a decentralized, inclusive, and accountable digital framework



She concluded with a stirring reminder that Africa, having fought and won the battle against colonialism, is uniquely positioned to lead the world out of digital colonialism.





“Let this be the first continent to be fully data sovereign. Let this be the era of African Intelligence.”



CIC PRESS TEAM