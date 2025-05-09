David Beckham and Gary Neville complete takeover of League Two club Salford City

English football icons, David Beckham and Gary Neville have officially completed a full takeover of League Two club Salford City, buying out their fellow members of Manchester United’s famed “Class of ‘92.”

Neville has been involved with the club since 2014 alongside Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, and Phil Neville. Beckham joined the ownership group later, but now the duo have assumed full control following the exit of their former teammates as shareholders. According to The Athletic, those members will still have some involvement with the club in advisory roles.

Following the departure of former majority shareholder Peter Lim in 2024, Beckham and Neville began searching for new investors. They’ve now brought in Declan Kelly, founder of U.S.-based advisory firm Consello, and Lord Mervyn Davies, chairman of the Lawn Tennis Association. The new investment group collectively holds an 80% stake in the club, with individual shares ranging from 5% to 10%, leaving room for future partners.

The group has raised an estimated $15–20 million (£11.2m–£15m), which will be used to upgrade Salford’s sporting and infrastructural projects. Among their ambitions is a push to reach the Championship within the next five years.

Speaking about the takeover, Beckham said:

“I will be over every big decision that’s made and every little decision that’s made. That’s my commitment to Gary, and to the club.”

Neville added:

“I feel very strongly that owners are just guardians of football clubs for fans. The idea is that fans should have access behind the scenes to what’s happening. We’ve never been shy in sharing content about the club, and that won’t change. We’ll keep innovating how we do that.”

He also highlighted three major priorities for the next phase: On-field success, Investment in the local area,Long-term development of infrastructure, including the stadium and training facilities.

“We’ve poured money into these areas over the last decade, and we’re ready to do it again,” Neville said. “But we need to get this club on solid financial ground and bring balance to its operations.”

None of the new investors will be directly involved in day-to-day activities at Moor Lane, and the club is currently interviewing candidates for a new chief executive role.