David Beckham in hospital with mystery injury

Football legend, David Beckham has been pictured in hospital.

His wife, Victoria Beckham, 51, shared a photograph on Instagram of the star laying in a hospital bed, wearing a medical gown, with the caption: ‘Get well soon Daddy’.

The 50-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder appears to have suffered an arm injury, and can be seen wearing a blue sling.

A second photo showed Beckham sporting a Taylor Swift-style friendship bracelet with the beads spelling our the sentence ‘Get well soon’

It comes after David was recently given a knighthood on the King’s Birthday Honours list this month.