Manchester United and England legend, David Beckham, has officially received a knighthood in King Charles’ Birthday Honours list.

The former Manchester United and England captain-already awarded an OBE in 2003, has now earned the UK’s highest honour for his contributions to sport and global charity work.”To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true,” Beckham said in a statement.

Man.United and England legend, David Beckham receives knighthood from King Charles

“Off the pitch, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.

“I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment. “It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I’m immensely proud and it’s such an emotional moment for me to share with my family.”

Man.United and England legend, David Beckham receives knighthood from King Charles

Beckham made 115 appearances for England, captaining the side 59 times. He played in three World Cups, scoring in each, and featured in every major tournament for the Three Lions from 1998 to 2006. At club level, he was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s iconic Class of ’92, helping United to six Premier League titles and the historic 1999 treble.

He also enjoyed spells at Real Madrid during the Galacticos era, LA Galaxy – where he helped elevate Major League Soccer’s profile – AC Milan, and PSG before retiring in 2013.

Off the pitch, Beckham has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2005 and joined The King’s Foundation in 2024. He played a key role in the successful bid to bring the 2012 Olympics to London and now co-owns Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer.

United congratulated their former No. 7, posting: “Massive congratulations from everyone at United on this special achievement, Becks – you truly deserve this.”

Beckham was not the only notable sportsperson named in the king’s honours list.

Darts prodigy, Luke Littler, and world No. 1, Luke Humphries, both received MBEs for their services to the sport, as did former England international Rachel Daly who was a part of the country’s triumph on home soil at Euro 2022. She announced her England retirement in April 2024.

Olympic gold medal-winning triathlete, Alistair Brownlee, earned an OBE, while British tennis legend Virginia Wade received a CBE.