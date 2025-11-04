David Beckham to receive Knighthood 

Former England football captain, David Beckham will be among the distinguished figures accepting honors today, November 4 as he receives a knighthood at Windsor Castle.

The football star, who is 50, is being recognized for his profound services to sport and charity. Earlier this year, Sir David expressed that he was “immensely proud” of being named in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The sports figure made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in 1995. He was famously part of the team that secured a dramatic Champions League final victory in 1999, beating Bayern Munich with two late goals.

Throughout his career, he scored 85 goals and collected numerous honors, including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups, before retiring from professional football in 2013.

Beyond the pitch, Beckham has passionately supported several charitable causes, notably serving as a goodwill ambassador for the humanitarian aid organization UNICEF since 2005.

Last year, the dedicated “huge royalist” was also named an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, an educational charity established by the King in 1990.

In addition to his sporting and charitable work, Beckham is renowned for his influence on fashion, having been named the most stylish man of the year by GQ magazine in 1998, and modeling for major brands like Armani and H&M. He and his wife, Victoria, married in 1999 and share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The honors ceremony today also recognizes Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and West End performer Elaine Paige.

Ishiguro was made a Companion of Honour for his services to literature. The Order of the Companions of Honour, founded in 1917, is limited to 65 members at any one time, recognizing those who have made a long-standing contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government.

The author, who is 70, is celebrated for novels like 2005’s “Never Let Me Go” and 1989’s “The Remains Of The Day”, for which he won the Man Booker Prize. “The Remains Of The Day” was adapted into a celebrated film starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, which earned a total of eight Oscar nominations in 1993. Ishiguro also wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for the 2022 film “Living.”

West End legend, Elaine Paige was given a damehood for her services to music and charity. She became an overnight sensation with her portrayal of Eva Peron in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Evita” in 1978, winning the Olivier Award for performance of the year in a musical.

The 77-year-old has starred in numerous hit shows, including “Cats,” “Chess,” and “Sunset Boulevard,” and has recorded over 20 solo albums. She is also a noted supporter of charities, having been president of the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust since 2010.