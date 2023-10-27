David de Gea ‘set for an unbelieable move back to Man United’ three months after release to replace Andre Onana

David de Gea might be in for a surprise. United is coming back to the club after being away for three months.

After 12 years with United, the player’s contract finished on June 30, and he left the team in July.

At one point, it looked like he would stay at Old Trafford, but the club pulled their contract offer, and De Gea wrote an emotional statement about leaving.

Erik ten Hag chose to replace him with Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £43.8 million. He had worked with Onana at Ajax.

People say that United told De Gea to wait to find a new team until they had signed Onana. On Tuesday night, Onana saved a last-second penalty against Copenhagen.

But the United goalkeeper who has been with the team the longest is still a free agent, despite a number of ties.

In an amazing change of events, Neil Custis of The Sun says the Red Devils want to bring De Gea back to the team.

The story says United is ready to offer the 32-year-old a short-term deal because Onana will be away for the Africa Cup of Nations.

When he signed with United, Onana had quit playing football for Cameroon because he didn’t agree with the boss, Rigobert Song.

But after being out of action for 10 months, the former Barcelona young player made a big change and was called back to the team in August.

United could be without their first-choice goalie for up to eight games while he is at the AFCON. He has played twice since then.

From January 13 to February 11, the event takes place. Cameroon is in Group C, along with Gambia, Guinea, and the top seed, Senegal.

Alay Bayindir, a second goalkeeper that United bought for £4.3 million from Fenerbahce, moved from that team.

It’s still too early for him to play for the club. Tom Heaton, who came back to United for a second time, is their third-choice goalie.

United is worried, though, that they won’t have enough help between the posts for a key time.

The winner of the Premier League Golden Gloves De Gea might be able to help right away, and he just got back from seeing his old friends in Manchester.

With a picture of himself and captain Bruno Fernandes, he made United fans lose it.

As a player, De Gea made £375,000 a week and played 545 times for the club before he left.