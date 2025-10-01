David  Kapoma a political analyst endorses Harry Kalaba ahead of the 2026 elections

He shares:



IMWE!



Yesterday I made my political choice and opinion known to that fact that the PF should consider backing President Harry Kalaba for the 2026 elections. I meant just that!





My inbox became rather too active with messages of those supporting my thought and others asking me to back or justify my thinking.





THEREFORE ALLOW ME TO OPENLY BACK MY THOUGHT!



1. It is a well known and undeniable fact that the Patriotic Front is dead. What the party and its leaders have been doing in the last few months is to try and awaken a patient on the dying bed. Dead to the point that the PF won’t even see it’s name on the ballot paper next year. Like a patient, the dying state of the PF requires blood transfusion as the last resort.





2. In life when faced with a problem the first place you look for solutions is the nearest places such as family, friebds, church and maybe workmates. You talk to those close to you when finding a solution before you go further. President Kalaba is the closest to the PF members by every standard. He was one of them, he knows them well and they know him well. Supporting him would be a sweeter devil than supporting someone else they will have to start learning to know and understand.





3. President Kalaba is unarguably one of the cleanest politicians we have left. Clean in the sense that despite being cabinet minister he was never involved in dirty deals. At least I can conclude he is clean looking at how the HH administration has huge appetite in dealing with anyone with a single dent. The fact that they have not touched him is testament that he is clean and therefore I can bet my money on him believing he would deligently run the affairs of our country.





4. President Harry Kalaba is easy to sale to the general populace. He speaks with passion and leads with humility and respect for others. He has been consistency with his national tours and campaigns. This is the reason why CF is the only political party to have won a by election as a single participant. The only PARTY! And that is no joke looking at how the UPND has been vigorous with their campaigns in by elections since 2021.





5. President Kalaba has the ability to unity Zambia beyond what we even imagine. He is not vindictivein nature neither does he believe in vengence. Look for example how he handled those that booted him out of the Democratic Party. Had that situation fallen on some other leaders those wrangles would still be before the courts of law fighting tooth and nail and calling each other names even in public. But President Kalaba chose to leave and formed a new party. That is leadership! Leaders know when to fight and when to move on.





6. President Kalaba bring to the next elections a wealth of experience having saved as member of parliament and also cabinet minister. If you have to compare with others you will realise ige is actually even more exeperienced than President HH. He is simply tried abd tested in leadership.





I will conclude here because I don’t want to write too much as I am slowly growing old. But as I end I want to further state that with only 10 months left before the next general elections, the opposition really does not have too much time to waste. It is high time that every well meaning political party makes their decision.





The country is in desparate need for a leader we therefore can’t be doubting Thomases.



And also before I forget this one藍藍﫣.

President Kalaba always picks calls. So apa if I call him kwalaba “ba Kapoma mwabombeni, muleisa tumona lisa. Imagine inewine ati ‘ba Kapoma’. Ukumfwa bwino ati shani mumutima nomba.





Anyways without fimanga or anything to destruct us I think we should all rally behind the Presidency of #HK2026.



Ichikwanka bacimwena kumampalanya.



