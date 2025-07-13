DAVID KAZADI’S FANS RELEASE STATEMENT CALLING FOR HIS PERSECUTION TO STOP – HE LEFT THE UK TO GIVE US JOBS AND SUPPORT YOUNG TALENT

Today, we speak not just for a man, but for a movement—a movement that began when David Kazadi, a brilliant Zambian filmmaker, left the comfort and opportunities of the UK to return home and contribute to building the Zambian film industry.

He didn’t have it easy. He started from scratch literally. Sleeping in his office, sacrificing his comfort, building from the ground up at a time when nobody believed in his vision. But he believed in us. He saw our stories, our power, our talent, and chose not to walk away. He chose Zambia.

He employed both youths and the older generation, gave people dignity and purpose, and passionately empowered others through his masterclass programs.

He didn’t just work with those already in the industry he identified people no one saw as talented and placed them on platforms that changed their lives forever.

He gave jobs to young creatives, brought hope to dreamers, and put Zambian cinema on the international stage. It was David Kazadi who first got us nominated for “Best Movie Southern Africa” at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in Nigeria. His films crossed borders broadcasting our culture, our struggles, our beauty to the world. And now? He’s behind bars.

The same man who just launched Season 2 of The Icon Zambia, a platform dedicated to discovering, empowering, and promoting local talent. The same man who has employed dozens, sustained families, and given so many a chance when no one else would.

He could would have stayed abroad. He didn’t. He came back for us. Where are the friends who praised him when the lights were on? Where is the industry that benefited from his work? Where is the media to protect him?

Let’s call it what it is – our industry is under attack. And it’s not just physical or legal it’s spiritual. There is a dark cloud trying to crush the few people truly building something real for Zambia.

We must PRAY not just for David but for the entire creative industry. For protection, for truth, for justice, and for light to win over darkness.

□ If David Kazadi ever made you laugh..

□ If his films ever made you dream bigger…

□ If his platform ever gave you or someone you know a smile.

Now is the time to SPEAK. To STAND. To FIGHT. Let’s not wait until it’s too late. Today it’s David. Tomorrow, it might be you, your child, your brother, your friend. Let’s protect what is ours.

Let’s stand for David Kazadi. Let’s fight for Zambian creatives. Let’s defend our future. This is bigger than one man. This is about al/ ofus.