David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s Journey to Deputy Minister of Finance: Unveiling His Qualifications and Experience



In a recent and somewhat contentious move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed his son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, to the position of Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion.

His appointment as Deputy Minister of Finance has raised questions about his qualifications and ability to address Zimbabwe’s economic challenges.

As the public scrutinizes this appointment, it’s worth taking a closer look at the qualifications and background of the man now responsible for a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s government.

Educational Prowess

At the age of 34, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa boasts a diverse and impressive educational journey:

Bachelor of Science Degree

In 2011 David Mnangagwa obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Actuarial Science from Drake University (USA).

Tourism and Hospitality Degree:

In 2021, he embarked on a Degree program in Tourism and Hospitality at Lupane State University, successfully completing his studies and graduating in 2022.

Legal Education

From 2019- 2023, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa also pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree at the University of Zimbabwe, further diversifying his academic background.

Professional Experience

Beyond academia, his professional track record adds depth to his qualifications:

Following his undergraduate studies, he worked as an Actuarial Associate at Aon Hewitt in the United States from 2011 to 2014, demonstrating his competence in the field.

His contributions extended to board membership at the National Building Society, where he served from 2015 to 2020, actively participating in operational and decision-making processes.

Entrepreneurial Ventures:

David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s entrepreneurial spirit has driven him to co-found a notable business:

He is one of the founders of Flame-Lily Venture Capital Group (PVT) LTD, a company specializing in private equity investment and advisory services. Flame-Lily’s primary focus revolves around financial services, mining, real estate, and construction within Zimbabwe and the broader Southern African region.

Political Involvement

David Mnangagwa’s political journey is marked by active participation: