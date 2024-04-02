Davido blasts false arrest rumours

“I have never been arrested by anyone for any crime in any country in the world,” Davido has told fans on social media.

It followed speculation that he was under arrest in East Africa. That had led to a “barrage of calls”, says the Nigerian singer, and he’s now threatening legal action against whoever started the rumours.

“I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since returned home to Nigeria,” added the statement on Tuesday.

Others clearly agree that the shows were a success, with Uganda’s Daily Monitor newspaper calling his Kololo show a “timeless hit wave”.

So good was the performance, the paper said the star’s late touchdown at Entebbe airport and failure to join a press conference were all but forgotten.