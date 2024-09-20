REJECT UPND’S PLANS OF ABOLISHING CONCOURT, CHISANGA TELLS ZAMBIANS

Lusaka – Friday, September 20, 2024 (Smart Eagles)

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Chairperson for Legal Hon George Chisanga has called on Zambians to reject any initiatives allegedly linked to the United Party for National Development (UPND) that suggest the dissolution of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) of Zambia.

Speaking during a media briefing at Parliament grounds this afternoon, Hon Chisanga likened the potential dissolution of the ConCourt to killing a baby before it grows, noting that the court has only been operational since 2016.

He expressed concern over what he described as UPND’s growing animosity towards the ConCourt and wondered what has motivated the UPND to develop such hatred for the ConCourt as to suggest for its abolishment.

“As a lawyer and leader, this information has deeply worried me. Historically, whenever Zambia has embarked on constitutional reforms, we have always strived to meet international standards on resolving constitutional matters. The creation of the Constitutional Court was part of that process,” Hon Chisanga said.

He admits that the PF has disagreed with some of the ConCourt’s decisions but stressed that the party remains duty-bound to respect the court’s rulings.

Hon Chisanga argues that dissolving the ConCourt would undermine the nation’s efforts to establish a robust constitutional democracy.

“If the idea of abolishing the ConCourt is indeed coming from the UPND as attributed to minister of Home Affairs Jack mwiimbu, Zambians must reject it because it is counterproductive. We worked hard to establish the ConCourt as a cornerstone of our constitutional democracy with specialized judges who are highly qualified,” he added.

Hon Chisanga further revealed that concerns about the quality of ConCourt judges were raised even during the PF’s time in government.

He however states that the solution lies not in abolishing the court but in appointing judges of integrity and distinction who will serve the nation effectively.

Hon Chisanga, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lukanshya, urged UPND leaders, particularly Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, to provide proper guidance on constitutional matters.

He emphasized that Zambians should actively participate in such national debates rather than leaving them solely to politicians which can be dangerous.

Meanwhile, Hon Chisanga has called on the ruling party to revisit the controversial Bill 10, which was rejected in 2020, and to issue a public apology for its dismissal if they are serious about making constitutional amendments.