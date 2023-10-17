Davido bought Chioma a mansion in Atlanta worth $900000 as push gift” Kemi Olunloyo alleges, gives singer important advice

Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that new father, Davido has gifted his wife, Chioma a mansion worth $900000 as a push gift following the birth of their twins.



The journalist made this known on her Instagram story as she offered advice to the singer on the importance of keeping his life private.

Kemi revealed that the house is well furnished and tasteful and warned the singer against publicizing it.

She claimed that Davido had videotaped the mansion and hoped the singer wouldn’t show it online to avoid burglaries.

“This is how it starts. I like Davido’s Push gift for Chioma a mansion in Atlanta worth $900000 after my real estate search of the address. Well furnished and tasteful but videotaping the entire house over there is setting it up for burglaries and danger. Have we forgotten Popsmoke and the Air B & B location murders? David keep it private. Nooo!!! Not where you sleep at night. Nobody must know that location. Don’t do Ojuorolari”.

Recall that when the news of the birth of the twins made rounds, Kemi Olunloyo shared details about the twins’ birth.

Kemi disclosed that Chioma delivered twins – a boy and a girl on Monday, 9th October 2023 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

She claimed that Chioma, who had been on bed rest for 90 days, welcomed her twins, through cesarean operation (CS) at 38 weeks.

On Sunday, in an interview, Davido had spoken out on the birth of the twins and how he and his wife found out about it.

He disclosed that both he and Chioma were shaking when they learned of the news, as he noted how his twins were born the same month, his late son, Ifeanyi was born.

Kemi Olunloyo has nothing to fear when it comes to the singer publicizing his private life as he has been keeping the twins’ birth very private.

Davido had even blasted music producer, Samklef for allegedly leaking a video of him and Chioma with their newborn twins.

Calling him a clout chaser, he stated that the video wasn’t supposed to be released online as he urged him to delete the video.

However, Samklef stated that he clarified to the singer that he obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter.

He stated that he and Davido are cool as he has made it known that he didn’t leak the video.