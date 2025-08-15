“DAVIDO REJECTED DANGOTE GIVING HIM MONEY. AND HIS PRESENCE AT HIS WEDDING IS MORE IMPORTANT”

“When my God son David came to me telling me that it was time for him to finally get married to his wife Chioma I was very happy he has finally decided to settle down.

I told him that I had a lot of programs to attend so it will be better I just support him instead with money because I was not sure I was going to be there in Miami Florida to attend the wedding ceremony, he sharply refused me giving him money and said my presence at his wedding is more important than the money I’m to give to him.”_Aliko Dangote

The richest black man on planet earth Aliko Dangote just revealed that his godson David rejected him supporting him with money and said his presence at his wedding is more important than the money he was to give to him.

You see why David is more successful than must African artist? It’s because of his level of humility and humbleness that has made him who he is today.

Chai, repeat after me I will never be poor in my l!fe. 🤝