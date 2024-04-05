Davido splashes millions of dollars on a new private jet

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has started the new month on a high note as he acquires another private jet.

The father of five, revealed via the micro-blogging platform Twitter now known as X, that he had acquired a Bombardier 7500 tear rubber. This would make the third private jet that the singer owns.

According to a netizen, the private jet which is one of the most expensive, could range from $68 million to $78 million depending on the source

While some congratulated him over his latest possession, others expressed disbelief, calling him a clout chaser.