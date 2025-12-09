DAVIES MWILA SHOULD APOLOGISE TO LUBINDA OVER RACIAL REMARKS – MPANKATA

MWILA SHOULD APOLOGISE TO LUBINDA OVER RACIAL REMARKS – MPANKATA



PF’s Emmanuel Mpankata has advised former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to apologise to party Acting President Given Lubinda for the racially discriminatory remarks he made against him.





Last Friday, while appearing on Diamond TV, Mwila argued that Lubinda was a white man and could not be President of Zambia.



“Our members have been waiting to have a leader so that we move forward, but because Lubinda has shown interest in standing as party president, he doesn’t want a general conference because he can’t get any support from anywhere. He is bulldozing because he has seen that other candidates have more support than him. Anyway, where can he get the votes from? How [can] you elect a white man as president?

Which party in Zambia, look at UPND, look at Citizens First. The father is a white man. The father is Scottish. Is he black like you? Let’s be serious in the way we are doing things. Do you know where he originally comes from? Do you know? You are disputing. You are saying he is a Zambian. When someone has to stand as President, Hakainde Hichilema, we know that [he is from] Namwala and Bweengwa. Brian Mundubile, we know he is from Mporokoso,” said Mwila.





However, in an interview, Monday, Mpankata said those comments were unnecessary and uncalled for, adding that they had the potential to divide the party.



“I think those comments were uncalled for from my brother Honourable Mwila. Those comments were not necessary, no one can support those comments. Yes, we have tensions, we have political differences, but we shouldn’t go to that extent of saying what he said, which is quite unfortunate.

I think we will be talking to our brother, and we are talking to our brother. They are human beings [and] human beings, when aggrieved, are prone to any action, to do anything. So I think it will be in the best interest of the party that if Mr Mwila can apologise to Given Lubinda for the remarks he personally made, for the personal attack that he personally made on him.

Mr Mwila must find time, must find space in his heart, [and] must find the courage in his heart just to say sorry to his brother Lubinda over the personal remarks that he made.

I’ll try and speak to him [Mwila] and see the way forward. When you make personal remarks on each other, they can divide the party, they have the potential but they are not insurmountable. We are human beings, we’ll intervene,” said Mpankata.



News Diggers