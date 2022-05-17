Davis Mwila annoints ‘UPND spy’ with insults

Kulima Tower Building in Lusaka’s Central Business District which is the headquarters of the ACC was this afternoon converted into a not-so-Holy Altar of Insults by former PF Secretary General Davis Mwila.

Mwila, famous for dancing ‘Alebwelelapo’ in the face of Harry Kalaba in the run-up to the 12 August polls where his party eventually tumbled, was today not in a dancing mood as the pressure of being an opposition cadre seemed to be taking a toll on him.

What infuriated Mwila to the point of sweating like a pot of beans which has overstayed on a brazier, was that when his party’s cadre Mbachi Chimfwembe turned up at the ACC to join PF colleagues to give solidarity to former DMMU boss Chanda Kabwe, Mbachi was wearing a red Nike Cap complete with a trademark Nike white tick on the forehead.

The iconic Nike white tick, Mwila forgave, but the colour red on the rest of the cap was too much for him to take.

Like an Altezza driven by a ‘Yo Bally’ from Chilenje, Mwila’s temper shifted from Zero to over 180 in a few seconds as he confronted Mbachi over his red Nike cap.

The former SG wasted no time to anoint Mbachi with Bemba blessings of ‘Chika#a’, among other unprintables, and accused him of being a UPND undercover spy no wonder his wearing of a red Nike cap.

But what got people falling to the ground scratching their tummies in laughter was when Mwila added that “I’ll call cadres to come and deal with you”.

Most of the PF cadres laughing at the threats of their former party Chief Executive Officer accused him of not being in touch with reality.

The laughing crowd claimed Mwila’s so-called brutal cadres he was threatening to summon and panel beat Mbachi had hung up their fierce green overalls and boots after 12 August and were now humble sheep registering co-operatives and busy applying for CDF from the UPND government.

Kalemba