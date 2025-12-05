DAVIS MWILA BITTER AFTER BEING REMOVED FROM CENTRAL COMMITTEE, HE THOUGHT HE’S UNTOUCHABLE – PF

MWILA BITTER AFTER BEING REMOVED FROM CENTRAL COMMITTEE, HE THOUGHT HE’S UNTOUCHABLE – PF





FORMER Cabinet Minister Jean Kapata

Davis Mwila is the least qualified person to speak about PF; he is bitter and frustrated after being removed from the Central Committee, charges PF acting National Chairperson Jean Kapata.





Meanwhile, PF faction Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila says Mwila should just go and rest because the party lost the 2021 elections because of him.





Recently, Mwila, who is former PF Secretary General, advised PF members to find other political parties where they could stand and move forward, so that Given Lubinda could remain with a ‘shell’ since the party was no longer there.





Mwila added that there was no difference between President Hakainde Hichilema and Lubinda, describing both as destructive leaders who promote divisions.



Reacting to this, Kapata urged party members not to be swayed by figures like Mwila, stating that if he wished to leave the party, he was free to do so.





“Hon Davies Mwila is the least qualified person to speak about the life, direction, or future of the Patriotic Front. His outbursts must not be accorded any seriousness whatsoever, especially coming from an individual who is clearly driven by bitterness and personal frustration rather than the interests of the party. Let it be stated plainly: Mr Mwila was removed from the Central Committee, and his anger stems from the fact that he believed he was untouchable in the PF. This is a timely reminder to all members that discipline is the backbone of loyalty, and no one is more important than the collective will of the party.

The Patriotic Front does not exist to serve individual ambitions or selfish agendas. It must not be forgotten that Davis Mwila served as Secretary General at the very moment the PF suffered a historic and humiliating electoral defeat, losing by over one million votes. That record loss stands as a direct indictment of his failed leadership and his inability to manage the party effectively when it mattered most,” said Kapata.





“As Acting National Chairperson, I am calling on all committed and loyal members of the Patriotic Front to remain calm, focused, and not allow themselves to be swayed by disgruntled individuals like Davis Mwila, who should be offering an apology to the membership instead of issuing reckless statements. The PF remains strong, united, and moving forward with clarity of purpose. As we prepare for the General Conference, I urge all members to stay steadfast, disciplined, and unwavering.

If Mr Mwila wishes to leave the party, he is free to do so. We will not beg him to stay. We are fully aware that he has a preferred presidential candidate and is attempting to stage-manage an outcome through shortcuts and manipulation. Let him be reminded: the Patriotic Front has one legitimate and non-negotiable process for choosing its president an elective General Conference. That process will proceed, and it will not bend to personal schemes or hidden agendas”.





On the other hand, Mukandila said Mwila lacked the moral authority to comment on party unity or elections after presiding over the defeat in the 2021 general elections.



“I think at this point it’s extremely important to note first that Honourable Davies Mwila is speaking from a point of bitterness because he was removed from the Central Committee. He’s no longer a member of the Central Committee nor does he hold any portfolio in the Patriotic Front. So, he is speaking from a point of bitterness.

However, it’s also important to note that a person of the stature of Honourable Given Lubinda who has managed to hold the party for a good four years without having any defections whatsoever should never be compared to a person like Hakainde who clearly is showing signs of being a dictator. So, you cannot compare a person who holds the party and holds the unity of the party for four years with one who has got tendencies of a dictator. So, Honourable Mwila might have to be advised at this point to go and rest because we lost elections in 2021 because of him,” said Mukandila.



“He was secretary general, he was at the helm of the party and we lost elections. So, at this point he doesn’t have any moral right to speak to issues of unity, to speak to issues of even holding on to a political party, or even issues to do with winning an election. So, I think at this point we need to give it up to Honourable Lubinda. He has held this party. We have not had defections from the PF going elsewhere or joining the ruling UPND because of the quality of good leadership that Honourable Lubinda has shown the Zambian people.

So, in essence, all we can say is I think at this point it’s important to ignore those that want to continue seeking for political relevance and let’s focus on developing the unity of the country and ensuring that we get rid of this dictatorial, autocratic government of the UPND, of President Hakainde, because he has clearly shown that he wants to sit on the Constitution looking at the reintroduction of Bill 7. Honourable Mwila’s advice is empty, no one can even listen to him. How do you want to listen to someone who lost you an election?”



News Diggers