Davis Mwila blames PF party for the chaos and wrangles that have erupted in the Tonse Alliance

Davis Mwila fingers PF for Tonse confusion

FORMER PF secretary general Davis Mwila is blaming his party for the chaos and wrangles that have erupted in the Tonse Alliance.

Mwila insists that the confusion in the alliance are a result of failure by the PF top rank leadership to coordinate and speak one voice.

According to a Daily Revelation, Mwila explained that once the PF elects a leader the confusions will be no more, as it provided in the tonse rules of engagement that the anchor party shall provide a presidential candidate that will be chairman of tonse.

“So it is the PF that is holding on to this, once PF selects a leader there will be no confusion in Tonse,” Mwila was quoted.

He stated that the party needs a strong person and good leader, and they are on course to choose a leader for themselves.

Mwila added that the party needed a good candidate who will manage to face President Hakainde Hichilema in the coming elections.

“2026 elections will be interesting as PF is facing people that have failed to work and fulfil their promises.”

“So that will be the basis of our campaign, and telling the Zambian people what we intend to do,” stated the former PF SG.

By Dorica Kapwaya

Kalemba, October 15, 2025.