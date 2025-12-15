DAVIS MWILA DISMISSES IMPROVED ELECTRICITY SUPPLY AS UPND ELECTION STRATEGY

By Cecilia Zyambo

Former Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has dismissed the current improved electricity supply as a desperate campaign tactic by the UPND government ahead of next year’s elections.

Mr. Mwila says it is too late for the UPND government to win back the trust of Zambians, citing failures to, among other things, reduce the cost of living.

He tells Phoenix News in an interview that despite government trying to hoodwink Zambians by supplying 10-hours of electricity, Zambians have already lost hope due to the many unfulfilled promises by the UPND.

Mr. Mwila has also criticized the UPND’s free education policy, saying it has led to poor quality education due to high teacher-pupil ratios.

But UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has dismissed Mr. Mwila’s claims, attributing the improved power supply to investments in alternative energy like solar.

Mrs. Imenda has insisted that Zambians still trust the UPND government, pointing to projects like the increased constituency development fund -CDF- and employment of teachers and healthcare providers.

PHOENIX NEWS