Davis Mwila was very very generous- Kalani Muchima

Kalani Muchima wrote

Sending love to Mr Davis Mwila

He just like many of us have our good and bad sides. One of the good sides of this man here Ba Davis Mwila was that he was very very generous. i dont know now coz we havent met in over 2 years.

One day while covering a PF function at the PF’s secretariat, after the event he was like “Iwe Mwaiche ulishani (youngman how are you) epo waba kale sana? (Are you around? long time?.) wisee ku office. (Come to my office). when i was cleared to see him, he jokingly said “ulemoneka sana insala, ani ushiteko akabunga while handing me an envelope. (You look very hungry, here is something for you to buy meali meal)

when i opened the envelop, there was a ka 5pin mwebantu.

Today i wish to send love to you bakalamba