Davis Mwila was very very generous- Kalani Muchima

Kalani Muchima wrote
Sending love to Mr Davis Mwila
He just like many of us have our good and bad sides. One of the good sides of this man here Ba Davis Mwila was that he was very very generous. i dont know now coz we havent met in over 2 years.
One day while covering a PF function at the PF’s secretariat, after the event he was like “Iwe Mwaiche ulishani (youngman how are you) epo waba kale sana? (Are you around? long time?.) wisee ku office. (Come to my office). when i was cleared to see him, he jokingly said “ulemoneka sana insala, ani ushiteko akabunga while handing me an envelope. (You look very hungry, here is something for you to buy meali meal)
when i opened the envelop, there was a ka 5pin mwebantu.
Today i wish to send love to you bakalamba
Yes they were thieves. But most of them did share with Zambians they money they stole. Bowman did the same. They all pretty much shared the stolen loot with Zambians, and built houses in Zambia.
This is much better than stealing and sharing with your foreign white masters only, or stashing stolen loot in Panama. By the way, that money in Panama will never ever come back to Zambia. When he dies, Panama will chew that money. Even the money FTJ stashed in London is still in London.
Finally you are admiting what you are. An accomplice to criminal acts.
With no moral campus but because you failed to be productive in your life. Sharing the spoils of ill gotten wealth that belongs to Zambian that wallow in poverty is fine with you indigo.