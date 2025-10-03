Dead or Alive, I stand by the pledge I made to Edgar Lungu  to hand over the PF Presidency to him – Miles  Sampa

Some years back after President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) had retired, I became the President of PF.





When he later came out of retirement back into active politics, we then reconciled ourselves & I made an undertaking to hand over PF back to him.





Unfortunately much to everyone’s shock, he died in a South Africa hospital and remains there in a funeral home (mortuary) due to a burial restraining court order on the family obtained by HH’s government. Matter remains protracted in the SA courts.





Meantime PF court cases that were active while he was alive to enable me formalize the handover process of the PF back to him as per my undertaking, have remained unresolved far beyond after his death.





Today is the day however. An interlocutory judgement is expected in the High Court from her Lordship Judge Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu that, for intent and purposes and depending on how she rules ultimately, it will or will not transfer the PF Presidency from Miles Bwalya Sampa to Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Dead or Alive, I stand by the pledge I made to ECL to hand over the PF Presidency to him. This so in front of his and my lawyers.



Legal details summarized; today’s preliminary ruling by Judge CC Zulu will therefore directly or indirectly order to transfer or not to transfer the PF Presidency from MBS to Sir ECL 爛





Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

President of the Patriotic Front (PF) & Leader of Opposition



October 5th, 2025