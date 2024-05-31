Dear Ba Thomas Sipalo, Komboni President,

This is my response to your premature political question: “Since the formation of UPND, which other constituency, ward, or council chairmanship in Southern Province has been won by any other political party apart from Livingstone Central?”

Don’t be misled by those old and confused folks, young man. Honestly, how did you expect a party like PF to win a ward there with all the insults they kept showering on the region? Secondly, how did Southern Province give MMD under Chiluba a 90 percent vote in the 1991 election? Do you research or you are depending on fake data from ba Danny Pule? Do you know what this history translates into if there were MMD MPs and councillors who decided to stand on the MMD ticket in 1991? Instead of being lied to by adults who are busy spreading hatred, respect the locals across the country, sell your manifestos as UKA, and you will see them vote for you.

Hakainde Hichilema received zero votes in the Northern and Eastern regions for many years until 2015. The problem wasn’t the people in those regions; it was Hichilema and the UPND not reaching out to sell their manifesto to convince the locals. When they realized this gap, things changed in 2016 and 2021, and the rest is history.

Don’t call people names before engaging them. With the attitude you have now, prepare to get zero votes for UKA in those regions if you don’t change. It’s common sense. You can’t expect people to vote for you when your team is busy insulting them and not campaigning with diplomacy. Today, the entire senior Council of UKA is in cells for inciting hate speech. Who would vote for such individuals in their light thinking mind?

Do you remember how much time former President Edgar Lungu spent in the Southern Province during campaigns? If you recall this, you’ll understand that the PF dug their own ditch by failing to engage respectfully and effectively with the people.

You also claimed earlier this morning that UKA is not a political organization. Mr. Man, what is the definition of a political organization? Please don’t fall into the trap of those who have nothing to offer the good people of Zambia.

The country is going through a lot of economic stress, and this should be our number one goal as citizens. Provide checks and balances to the government with your alternative solutions, and not these baseless questions you are asking on behalf of some confused UKA seniors.

Zambians have woken up. If you are in politics with the primitive mindset that you can win their hearts with propaganda and baseless ideological beliefs, they will never vote for you, ba UKA. Tell us what your manifestos are and we will support you. For example, we are centred on farming, but we had a PF regime under ba mudaala ba Lungu with their CADRES insulting us for specializing in livestock and treated us like we are primitive citizens, do you think we are that stupid to have continued supporting such a party that had no regard to our livelihood and source of income? I fact they never cared about livestock matters like theft cases.

We know the PF’s manifesto of more money, more jobs, and lower taxes, which they lamentably failed to fulfill in their ten-year mandate.

This is brotherly advice to you, Mr. Man.

Yours sincerely,

SIKAILE C SIKAILE