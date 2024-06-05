DEAR CITIZENS,I THINK BY NOW WE KNOW WHO HH IS AND WHAT HE’S CAPABLE AND NOT CAPABLE OF DOING

Authored By Mupishi Jones

As we were wishing the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema happy birthday yesterday, it’s important to reflect on the character of this man.

As a country we have been with President Hakainde Hichilema for many years almost over two decades now.We have heard stories about him,we have read all sorts of revelations on him good and bad,we have heard him speak both on public and private,local and international foras,we have seen his body language too as he speaks.We are now ripe to make personal independent judgement on his trustworthiness and honestiness without relying on other people’s personal opinions.

Do we still need to be lectured by other people on who President Hakainde Hichilema is and what he is capable of doing and not ?

If someone tells you that I saw President Hakainde Hichilema drinking alcohol carelessly, would you believe that person?

If another one tells you that President Hakainde Hichilema was partying in Washington when he went on national duty, would you believe that person?

When someone whispers to you that President Hakainde Hichilema’s children, let alone one are involved in illicit dealings, would you believe it?

When you are told that President Hakainde Hichilema got so upset, slapped his wife and threatened to divorce her, would you believe that?

Equally when you read either on social media or mainstream media that President Hakainde Hichilema is a very uncultured and dishonest person, from your own knowledge of him, would you believe that?

When someone tells you that President Hakainde Hichilema is a very lazy man who spends most of his time on his private issues other than national issues, would you believe that?

If you hear some sections of society saying President Hakainde Hichilema is involved in any national scandal with one of his ministers or friends, would you buy that?

I’m asking these questions because like I said,by now we should have made our own independent assessment of who President Hakainde Hichilema is.

By now we should be able to know whether amongst the current presidential contenders,is there anyone who can be as trustworthy and honest as President Hakainde Hichilema?

We don’t need someone , including UKWA to lecture us on whether President Hakainde Hichilema is a failure,a liar or a Playboy,do we?

Do we need to be told by someone else as to which political party is perceived to be more corrupt between the PF and the UPND?

Do we need someone to lecture you that the democratic space is shrinking than it was during the PF regime?

Do we still need to be told by the opposition the reasons why the fuel pump price is where it is today?

Do we need someone to tell us why we have loadsheding today?

When President Hakainde Hichilema tells you that he is aware and very much alive to the current price of both fuel and mealie meal and that he’s doing everything possible to address these two teething issues at the soonest possible time, according to your own judgement of him,do you think he is a President who can fail to do that and your immediate option therefore, should be to crucify him and bring back Barnabas or give him time?

Do you need someone to tell you that if the PF government had continued, things would be better for you as an individual than they are today?

Dear country people,it is now time to start making our own personal independent judgement devoid of external influence.

It’s time to realise that certain individuals have their own personal and private battles which they want to settle by masquerading in political criticisms.

Some sections of society wants to be exempted from the existing laws for their own personal interests.

Some sections of society knew that what they were doing when in government were against the law and that a day will come when they will be asked to account for their conduct.These are the people who are soliciting for public sympathy by even daring the law itself!

It’s time to trust ourselves when making judgements on the President unlike basing decisions on people with ulterior motives.

Be your own judge and make your own decision

I submit

Mupishi Jones

