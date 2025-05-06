By Chomba Kaoma

Dear Fashion Sakala



Personally I am your biggest fan and I always wish you the very best but I beg to differ when you say Andrew Kamanga betrayed you. My brother I was with him when you called to complain about the voice notes you received from coach Grant.





As a Parent Mr Kamanga was equally offended and emotionally charged when he listened to the voice notes and true to his words he promised to address the issue with the coach as i parted ways with him, I was so curious to know the outcome of the engagement.





The following day Mr Kamanga approached the coach but the response he got was shocking the coach actually tagged in some national team players who complained about Fashion Sakala’s conduct and language towards some of his Team mates and how he allegedly makes fun of the goals one his Teammates scores.





At that point Andrew Kamanga’s defense and sympathy for sakala was shattered, the problem was above Administration but personal and a matter of egos. Truth of the matter is that Kamanga sympathized with Fashion but after some teammates also chipped in it became a complete different issue.





Dear Fashion, Your own Teammates betrayed you and not Mr Kamanga, Mr Kamanga has always been on your side. You are a Zambian and this country is your Home!!