Dear Mr. Jackson Silavwe, UKA Secretary General,

In response to your comment that reads “😂 Do you know ECL on a person-to-person basis….? If not, I would encourage you to do so. You will be surprised what kind of a human being he is away from general perceptions,” I appreciate your perspective. And you know I have so much respect for you sir.

However, knowing ECL on a personal basis especially after him forming UKA party, doesn’t change the actions and decisions he made while in power sir. While he may have shown kindness to individuals like you on a one-on-one basis, it’s essential to recognize the broader impact of his leadership on the country because his job was not to serve individuals but all Zambians as prescribed by the Supreme law of our land the constitution.

The violence and human rights abuses sanctioned by his administration cannot be overlooked or excused. It’s crucial to hold leaders accountable for their actions, regardless of any personal interactions one may have with them.

Mr.Jackson Silavwe, while individual experiences may offer insights into someone’s character, it’s important to consider the collective impact of their leadership. We must not ignore or downplay the suffering experienced by countless Zambians under ECL’s rule that has now been extended to our economy. Learned people like you should atleast show some objective analysis on the former President Mr. Edgar Lungu administration.

Additionally, your association with an organization that has recently been implicated in the killing and silencing of youths who were exercising their democratic rights is troubling. It raises questions about the true motivations behind joining such groups and your political ideologies. Are they teaching you how to oppress and be violent should you assume leadership positions in the future?

Sincerely,

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

A VICTIM OF ECL’S BRUTAL ADMINISTRATION