DEATH IS ININVETABLE, SAYS M’MEMBE AT MUSUMALI’S BIRTHDAY



Socialist party president Fred M’membe says death is inevitable and has asked his party members to prepare for it.



Speaking at the 64th birthday celebration of his close ally and Socialist Party Zambia Secretary General Dr Cosmas Musumali, Dr M’membe said Socialists are not afraid of death.



Dr M’membe said the days of Dr Musumali living are coming to end and urged members to prepare.



“You can even start preparing his coffin,” Dr M’membe jokingly said to a handful Socialist members invited for the occasion.



Dr M’membe said he was worried about the post Socialist Party leadership when him and Musumali would be no more. He urged Dr Musumali to up the training.



At the moment Dr M’membe said Dr Musumali is replaceable. He called on the party members to read widely and be knowledgeable saying a socialist should be one who is conscious and knowledgeable.



Dr M’membe said the journey he and Dr Musumali embarked on will not be finished by them hence the need to groom the leadership that understands the ideals and ideology of the party.



And Dr Musumali said he was humbled by Dr M’membe who had to fly from China for his birthday.



Dr Musumali said socialism entails in making society better than one finds it. He bemoaned that 60 years of independence, people still struggle for basic things like clean water, clothing and education. He said this was a sign of failure and there was urgent need to correct the situation.



He also observed that a number of people of his era had died of diseases such as Aids and other curable diseases.



Dr Musumali said out of sixteen siblings he was among the seven living and from his first job him and another person were alive.



He thanked his wife (white lady) of 40 plus years who was in attendance and his 17 year old son for the support. He said family and his socialist Comrades have made him and proud of that.



Zambian Eye, 28th August 2024.