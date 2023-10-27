Death Row Pendants From Tupac & Snoop Dogg Set To Sell For High Price At Auction

Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg’s legacy as the star MCs of Death Row Records is virtually unmatched within not just the West Coast, but hip-hop as a whole. Tha Doggfather remains one of rap’s most important leading gurus, whereas ‘Pac remains arguably the most influential rapper of all time. However, interest in the two doesn’t just revolve around their current moves and, in Shakur’s case, his tragic murder.

Moreover, nothing matches those early days in many’s eyes, whether due to their artistry, their groundbreaking characters, or their iconic style. On that last point, some iced-out pieces that the two spitters once owned could sell for a massive pile of cash at an upcoming auction.

Furthermore, GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com claimed to TMZ Hip Hop that they got their hands on Snoop Dogg and Tupac’s diamond-encrusted Death Row pendants. They will soon go up for auction, along with many other items from the Suge Knight-fronted record label’s heyday.

Apparently, the outlet got them from Reggie Wright Jr., the Row’s former head of security. From what these reports allege, Suge commissioned various chains for his artists to borrow, and set aside these 14-karat “Fully Iced” pieces for ‘Pac and Snoop. As such, hopeful buyers expect them to go up for anywhere between $500K and $1 million.

Tupac & Snoop Dogg In 1996

Not only that, but a couple of partial diamond pendants will also be available, and folks think they could sell for any price point between $200K and $500K. In terms of other items available, there’s also Tupac’s SNL memorabilia from 1996, including a performance envelope and a personalized ticket. Those are expected to range from $8K to $12K, and is part of an online bidding structure.

It opened today (Thursday, October 26) via Gotta Have Rock And Roll and will close on November 10. This is a part of the outlet’s celebration of rap’s 50-year anniversary.

Do you think that you’ll try to get your hands on any of these items or are those price tags too steep? How else do you think Death Row’s legacy will endure? Let us know what you think about all this down in the comments below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for more news and updates on Death Row, Tupac Shakur, and Snoop Dogg.