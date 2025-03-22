Debate Intensifies Over Zambia’s Constitutional Review

………..calls for Transparency and Inclusivity



Civil society organizations and advocacy groups are demanding a transparent and inclusive constitutional review process, warning that exclusionary tactics and secrecy could undermine public trust.





During a recent stakeholder engagement, Josia Kalala, Executive Director of Chapter One Foundation, called for a clearly defined process with public access to submissions, stating that reforms must be credible, inclusive, and free from political manipulation.





“With elections around the corner, we cannot afford a constitutional review shrouded in secrecy. The public must know who is making submissions, when they are made, and the basis of these proposals,” Kalala stated.



He urged the government to establish an independent committee of experts similar to Kenya’s constitutional review model to shield the process from political interference and ensure that reforms serve the interests of all Zambians.





The Fix It Movement, led by Rizicky Fatacky, issued a strong warning against sidelining young people, emphasizing that youth must be engaged from the start, not as an afterthought.



“We are not just leaders of tomorrow; we are leading today. If drafting has already started without youth engagement, that is unacceptable,” Fatacky asserted.





He also criticized the Lusaka-centric nature of the consultations, arguing that constitutional reforms must be nationwide and grassroots-driven.



“Lusaka is not Zambia. If government documents can reach every part of the country, why can’t constitutional discussions?” he asked, pledging to take consultations to underserved areas like Makululu to ensure broader participation.



Rodgers Musuma of the Zambia Disability Watchdog denounced the historical exclusion of persons with disabilities from governance discussions, calling for a review process that guarantees accessibility and meaningful participation.





“The constitution must not just acknowledge persons with disabilities it must actively ensure their inclusion,” Musuma said.

He demanded that civic education efforts specifically target disabled communities, allowing them to shape policies that affect their lives.



Golden Nachibinga of the Zambia National Women’s Lobby underscored the need for structural electoral reforms to level the playing field for women in leadership.





He criticized Zambia’s first-past-the-post system for historically sidelining women and called for a mixed electoral system that would guarantee stronger female representation.



“The proposal to appoint more women MPs is a step, but a small one. Real reform means systemic change, not token gestures,” Nachibinga emphasized.





He also warned that certain proposals might appear progressive on the surface but could entrench political control and limit democracy if not carefully scrutinized.



Stakeholders raised concerns over the financial burden of constitutional reform, suggesting that local councils collect public input to cut costs while maintaining broad participation.





Kalala also cautioned against politically motivated amendments, stating that election-related reforms could jeopardize the integrity of the process.



“Elections carry inherent risks to constitutional-making. We either avoid them or design a process immune to politicization,” he warned.



By Sarah Mabuku

March 22, 2025

©️ KUMWESU