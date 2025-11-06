Debra Messing Under Fire Over Zohran Mamdani Post



Actress Debra Messing is receiving criticism online after sharing a meme on Instagram that appeared to label newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a “jihadist.”





The meme, originally posted by another account, contrasted two candidates and described Mamdani with language commonly used to refer to extremist ideology. The post was shared on Election Day, drawing attention due to the close and highly publicized race.





Mamdani, 34, a Democratic Socialist, defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent after losing the Democratic primary. The race saw significant national attention, including endorsements and commentary from public figures.





Messing has been outspoken about her support for Cuomo, arguing that the city needed a leader with more experience. Critics online, however, expressed concern that the wording of the shared meme was inflammatory and could promote harmful stereotypes.





Both Messing and Mamdani have not yet publicly commented on the post.





The incident highlights the ongoing debate about the role of celebrities in political messaging and the tone of online political discourse.