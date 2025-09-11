Debt Burden Drives Malole Teacher to Su!c!de



The community of Malole in Mungwi District has been left in shock following the tragic death of a young teacher who allegedly took her own life after being overwhelmed by debt.



Memory Musonda, a 28-year-old teacher at St John’s Secondary School, is said to have consumed rat poison mixed with an overdose of salbutamol tablets on Tuesday morning. Despite efforts by her husband, neighbours, and colleagues to rush her to Malole Health Facility, she was pronounced dead on arrival.





Northern Province Police Commanding Officer, Lucky Munkondya, confirmed the incident, disclosing that the tragedy unfolded on 9th September around 08:00 hours in Mutamba village, Malole area.





According to police, Ms. Musonda had been battling financial stress for months, having accumulated debts from various lending institutions and informal moneylenders, commonly known as shylocks. Investigations suggest that part of her borrowed money had been lost in betting activities, worsening her already fragile financial situation.





Her husband, Joseph Chilufya, told police that on the fateful morning, while he was working at the family’s farm, he received a distressing text message from his wife urging him to return home immediately. By the time he rushed back, he found her vomiting after ingesting the poisonous substances.





“She had complained recently that one of the lending institutions had deducted a huge chunk of her salary, leaving her with only K640 net pay. It weighed heavily on her,” Ms. Munkondya said.





The young teacher’s untimely death has stirred conversations in the community about the growing debt crisis among civil servants, the impact of gambling, and the silent battles many are fighting behind closed doors.





“She was a hardworking teacher and loved by her pupils. None of us expected that she was carrying such a heavy burden,” said one of her colleagues, who helped rush her to the hospital.





A Brought-in-Dead (BID) form was issued, and her body has since been taken to Kasama General Hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem.





As Malole mourns, Ms. Musonda’s story echoes the urgent need for financial literacy, debt management support, and mental health awareness to help prevent similar tragedies.



©️ KUMWESU | September 10, 2025